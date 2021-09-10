Fall-like weather brings thousands of migrating birds through Central Texas

The lower humidity has brought millions of birds to the Austin area.

AUSTIN, Texas — We're not the only ones enjoying this fall-like weather in Austin and Central Texas this week. We're looking ahead to several days of cooler temperatures, and with that, thousands of birds are migrating through Central Texas from the north.

A cold front moved through the area early Wednesday, bringing gusty winds and soaking rain. After that severe weather cleared up, the sun broke through and brought cooler temperatures and lower humidity.

According to BirdCast, an organization that provides real-time predictions of bird migrations, medium-to-high levels of migrating birds are moving through Texas the nights of Oct. 28, 29 and 30. The birds are forecast to taper off and intensify east of Texas, BirdCast's maps show.

More than 150 million birds are predicted to migrate through the U.S. each of those nights.

In Austin, there is a "medium" level of birds expected to migrate Thursday night. That's about 12,000 to 25,000 birds. BirdCast said the forecast model does not necessarily mean that birds are forecast to land in the area, but they are predicted to fly through.

"Check your local patch, listen out your window, and look to the skies to seek out those migrants that have arrived or are passing through your area," BirdCast recommends.