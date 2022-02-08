Austin Water waited 12 hours to issue boil water notice, report says

Austin leaders hope to lift the boil water notice by Tuesday evening.

AUSTIN, Texas — When Austin Water first learned of an issue affecting the city's water supply, 12 hours passed before they issued a city-wide boil water notice, according to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

At this time, it remains unclear if that is a slow response time or if anyone was in danger to exposure during that time frame.

The City of Austin said it is expecting to lift the boil water notice on Tuesday evening, marking the fourth day a notice has been in effect. But, as of this report's publishing, the utility had not responded to the above questions.

Members of the Austin City Council have called for an external audit into the most recent notice, which Austin Water officials have said they believe stemmed from employee error.

Austin Water has issued three boil water notices since late 2018. That's in addition to a 2019 incident in which the water supply suffered an odd odor due to the presence of zebra mussels in water intake pipes.

To read the Statesman's full report, click here.

