AUSTIN, Texas — On Sunday, you may have noticed Austin's tap water still stinks.

Austin Water customers in South and Central Austin have been complaining about the unsavory smell since Thursday.

At first, Austin Water said it hoped to fix the problem within a single day, but now it isn't saying how long the smell will last.

However, Austin Water employees tested the water and said that although it may smell, it is still safe to drink.

The smell most likely comes from zebra mussels that got stuck in water pipes. Crews are working on flushing the lines Sunday to get rid of the smell.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

RELATED:

Zebra mussels take over Austin waterways, new species could invade Central Texas

'Unusual odor' in water supply may be due to zebra mussels, Austin Water says

Scuba divers find zebra mussels in Austin water pipes

Clear lakes may be a sign of a growing problem in Central Texas