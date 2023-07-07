Austin Water customers experiencing smell, taste issues

Despite people’s concerns about smelly and weird-tasting water, Austin Water said it is safe to drink.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Some Austin Water customers have been reporting taste and smell issues from their drinking water, but Austin Water says it is safe to drink.

The utility company said there are a few factors that could be making the water taste and smell weird, including changes with the source water and one of Austin Water's carbon feed systems needing repair last week.

Since the reports, Austin Water has been adding more powder-activated carbon to its treated water. The powder-activated carbon filters out any organic matter that would make the water taste and smell bad. Before 2020, Austin Water used to only do this process seasonally, but since then, it has been doing it year-round whenever it is needed.

We are aware that some customers are experiencing taste & odor issues. While not fun to deal with, taste & odor issues do not indicate that treated drinking water is unsafe to drink. (1/3) — Austin Water (@AustinWater) July 6, 2023

Austin Water feeds powder-activated carbon to treated water to resolve these issues. This is the final step in our process and happens after disinfection occurs. (2/3) — Austin Water (@AustinWater) July 6, 2023

To resolve taste and odor issues, we need to know about them. We can adjust the powder-activated carbon feed when we hear of a problem. If you're dealing with taste or odor issues or have any other problems, please call our 24-hour Emergency Dispatch line at 512-972-1000. (3/3) — Austin Water (@AustinWater) July 6, 2023

Austin Water said when there are changes in the source water quality that comes from low lake levels and drought, it has to add more powder-activated carbon.

"Our source water is experiencing increasing impacts from climate change,” said Shay Ralls Roalson, director of Austin Water. “We are in a drought. Lakes Travis and Buchanan are at half full, and we've experienced very hot temperatures, as everyone knows lately. All of those affect our source water quality."

Austin Water said that adding the carbon should fix the taste and smell issues within the next few days. It also said it is helpful when customers call in with their issues so it can see where it might need to make adjustments or do any additional flushing of the distribution system.

To report any issues, you can call Austin Water's 24-hour Emergency Dispatch line at 512-972-1000.

Melia Masumoto on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram