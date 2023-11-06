Wastewater from sewer overflow reaches Williamson Creek, Austin Water says

Austin Water said the overflow has not affected Austin's drinking water supply.

AUSTIN, Texas — A sewer overflow of over 100,000 gallons of wastewater in southeast Austin reached Williamson Creek on Saturday, Austin Water said.

Crews were on the scene of the wastewater overflow on Saturday evening, at a manhole located in a ravine behind 2112 E. William Cannon Dr. In an update on Sunday, Austin Water said crews had completed cleanup.

The incident was caused by a grease blockage in the city main, the utility provider said. The overflow was discovered on Friday night and is currently contained.

Austin Water said the overflow has not affected Austin’s drinking water supply. Officials with the Texas Commission Environmental Quality have been notified of the situation.

Crews responded to an overflow from a manhole in the ravine behind 2112 E William Cannon Dr. Austin's drinking water was not affected. If you use a well for drinking water in the affected area, use only distilled water or boil water for 1 minute. https://t.co/XLMe2kNdaG pic.twitter.com/R121FQy71e — Austin Water (@AustinWater) June 10, 2023

Austin Water officials said customers who draw their drinking water from a private well in the area no longer have to boil their water.

If you have any questions, please contact Austin Water Public Information Office 512-972-0155.