Austin first responders cancel water rescue at Roy Guererro Metro Park

ATCEMS said they didn't find anyone in the water and said rescuers spoke to witnesses who said someone exited the river and saw a dog on the trail.

AUSTIN, Texas — A water rescue in East Austin has been canceled after first responders conducted an extensive search and found no one in distress.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) responded to a call reporting a person and puppy being "washed away" around 2:20 p.m. on April 17. The incident happened at 800 Grove Blvd. at Roy G. Guerrero Metro Park near the Colorado River. 

Rescuers later spoke to witnesses who said someone had exited the river and that they saw a dog on the trail, ATCEMS said. So, the rescue was canceled as they believed no one was in danger in the river.

STAR Flight and the Austin Fire Department were also on scene to help with the search being conducted.

This is the second water rescue conducted by Austin first responders. On April 16, they responded to a call about two missing swimmers around Little Webberville Park in East Travis County. No one has been found and the rescue has since transitioned to a recovery. 


