Report: Austin Water rates will stay the same for now

Currently, the average Austin resident pays around $80 a month for water.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Water said it currently has no plans to increase water rates for the 2022-23 fiscal year, according to a report from Community Impact.

At a meeting Thursday, Austin Water staff said the department has a 2022-23 fiscal year budget of $683.8 million and anticipates $608.7 million in revenue. Austin Water said it can support the budget on current rates.

Current rates sit at 1.15% of median household income, with the average resident paying around $80 each month.

Despite prices staying steady for now, Austin Water said this could be the final year without increased rates for the foreseeable future. It's unknown how much the new rates could be, but Austin Water said they're aiming for a maximum of 1.5% of a resident's income.

