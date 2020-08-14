Prescribed burns planned this fall in Buda area

The burns will help restore native grasslands on Austin's Water Quality Protection Lands.

BUDA, Texas — Editor's note: The related prescribed burn video was published in December 2018 from the Austin Fire Department at Indiangrass Wildlife Sanctuary.

If you see smoke this fall near Buda, don't be too alarmed! It will likely be from a prescribed burn.

The burns are set to take place from August through November on Austin's Water Quality Protection Lands. About 450 acres will be treated.

The Water Quality Protection Lands (WQPL) program aims to protect more than 28,000 acres that are managed for the quality and quantity for water filling the Edwards Aquifer, which provides water to Barton Springs and to wells in Hays and Travis counties. Austin Water's Wildland Conservation Division is responsible for managing these lands.

"Conducting prescribed burns is one of the strategies used to manage these lands and protect groundwater in Central Texas," said Luke Ball, Austin Water Wildland Conservation Division. "Prescribed burns improve the resiliency of our land when they are used as a planned seasonal management tool."

Prescribed burns are designed to mimic the natural life cycle in a way that can be planned and organized to limit fire intensity. Frequent, low-intensity fires serve natural landscapes and human communities by reducing the potential for destructive wildfires, as well as contributing to increased water flow into the aquifer by reducing brush and promoting grasslands.

Austin Water deploys wildland firefighters from fire departments and land management agencies, ensuring that safety is their main objective. These crews include staff members from county, state and federal organizations. They must meet specific training, experience, fitness and personal protective equipment requirements for their positions.

To sign up for Austin Water's prescribed fire notifications, click here.