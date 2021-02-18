Water main break reported in Downtown Austin

The break comes as Austin crews have received thousands of broken pipe calls in the past few days.

AUSTIN, Texas — A water main break was reported in Downtown Austin on Lavaca Street between Eighth and 15th streets. The area is closed until further notice.

The water main break was coming through the asphalt, according to KVUE's Tori Larned. Austin Water crews told KVUE they had located the source and were working to fix it as quickly as possible.

This comes after Austin Water told KVUE four water main breaks were reported Monday and many apartment complexes had pipes burst. The Austin Fire Department told KVUE it responded to 466 broken water pipe calls on Monday.

The following day, on Tuesday, Feb. 17, Austin Fire Department crews said they had another 685 broken water pipe calls to 911 since midnight. As of Wednesday crews had responded to thousands of calls.

A water main break in Downtown #Austin has cracked the asphalt in multiple locations. @AustinWater crews are on scene trying to fix it. This is one of the main reasons over the last few days why water levels are low and the city is now under a boil water notice @KVUE pic.twitter.com/beWCXJQ5VM — Tori Larned (@ToriLarnedtv) February 18, 2021

