Austin Water crews flushing systems after reports of smelly water in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Water said it has crews conducting flushing operations after reports of taste and odor issues in the South Congress Avenue area.

The utility confirmed the flushing after a viewer reached out to KVUE on Wednesday to report the issue. They live near Brodie and Davis lanes, west of South Congress. This viewer reported that their water smelled like lake water.

On Facebook, others in the area reported fishy and pond-like smells. Another living near Stassney Lane and Menchaca Road described it as "dog-like or dirty." Others said the issue has been ongoing for around three to four days.

Austin Water said that according to dispatch, it's mostly centered around the South Congress and Stassney Lane areas. The department said the water is safe to drink and does not need to be boiled.

The water provider asks anyone experiencing an unpleasant taste or odor in their water to contact Austin Water Dispatch at 512-972-1000.

The cause of the issue is unknown at this time. Austin Water has not indicated that this could be related to the most recent boil water notice that occurred earlier this month.