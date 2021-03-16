Austin Water conducting prescribed burn to help restore native grasslands

Smoke may be visible in southwest Travis County during the burn on Thursday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Smoke may be visible in southwest Travis County on Thursday as Austin Water conducts a prescribed burn to help restore native grasslands.

The burn will take place on the 120 acres of Water Quality Protection Lands (WQPL), with smoke visible southwest of FM 1826, east of Brodie Lane, east of FM 1626 and north of FM 967.

The WQPL program protects more than 30,000 acres that are managed for the quality and quantity of water recharging the Edwards Aquifer, which provides water to both Barton Springs and to groundwater wells in Hays and Travis Counties, Austin Water said. Austin Water’s Wildland Conservation Division manages the lands.

“Conducting prescribed burns is one of the strategies used to manage these lands and protect groundwater in Central Texas, said Luke Ball, Austin Water Wildland Conservation Division. “Prescribed burns improve the resiliency of our land when they are used as a planned seasonal management tool.”

Thursday’s burn will mimic the natural fire cycle in a way that can be planned and organized to limit fire intensity. This will help reduce the potential for destructive wildfires and contribute to increased water flow into the aquifer by reducing brush and promoting grasslands.

The burn will be conducted by wildland firefighters who from fire departments and land management agencies, including personnel from county, state and federal organizations.