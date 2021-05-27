61,000 gallons of wastewater overflows near FM 969; Austin's water supply not affected, officials say

The overflow came from a 12-inch wastewater sludge line and flowed into a storm drain that connects to Elm Creek.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Water responded to a sanitary sewer overflow East Austin Wednesday night.

The utility company said the overflow happened near the corner of FM 969 and Blue Bluff Road and was stopped at 5:15pm on Wednesday after being discovered on Tuesday.

The overflow came from a 12-inch wastewater sludge line and flowed into a storm drain that connects to Elm Creek. Austin Water said overflow has not affected Austin’s drinking water supply, and Texas Commission Environmental Quality (TCEQ) officials have been notified of the situation.

Austin Water said that while the volume released does not exceed the regulatory threshold of 100,000 gallons, out of an abundance of caution, officials urge:

Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within 1/2-mile of the overflow site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing.

Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.

Persons who purchase water from another public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use.

The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the overflow.

If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible‎.

For more information, customers should contact Austin Water Dispatch at 512-972-1000, which available 24/7.