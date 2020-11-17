x
Waller Creek Show canceled; new Moody Amphitheater lit up instead

You can catch a preview of what the new Moody Amphitheater at the new Waterloo Park will look like until Nov. 22.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Waller Creek Show has joined the list of events canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The art installations usually light up the Waller Creek area around November every year, but this time around you can catch a preview of what the new Moody Amphitheater at Downtown Austin's new Waterloo Park will look like. You can take a preview from now until Nov. 22.

The outdoor Moody Amphitheater will hold 5,000 people for concerts and performances. The space will also have roof terraces and viewing platforms. 

"We're kind of honoring Creek Show with this illumination, which is kind of a sneak preview of Waterloo Park and what's gonna open in the spring," said Peter Mullan, CEO of Waterloo Greenway Conservancy.

Waterloo Park is located between 12th and 15th Streets near Red River and Trinity.

The park has been under construction since late 2017.

