AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, the City of Austin provided a two-year update on Vision Zero, its initiative to help eliminate traffic-related injuries and deaths across Austin.

The report talks about safety initiatives led by the Austin Transportation and Public Works Department (TPW) in 2021 and 2022.

Below are a few takeaways from the report:

Traffic deaths resulted in over 8,000 years of life lost, which would have been the additional years a person would have lived if they didn't die prematurely.

Pedestrian deaths rose in 2021 and 2022 compared to the previous five-year average of 30 per year.

Austin's Black population accounted for 15% of people seriously injured or killed in crashes.

"Crashes were responsible for more than $6.8 billion in economic losses related to medical and administrative expenses, motor vehicle damage, employers' uninsured costs, wage and productivity losses and lost quality of life."

Through Vision Zero, there has been a focus on redesigning streets to help make roadways safer. Below is a look at some of the work that was completed in 2021 and 2022.

Seven major intersection safety projects and another 25 intersections underwent construction, design or scoping

More than 40 locations had low-cost, high-impact systemic projects installed

More than 30 locations with recent traffic fatalities have undergone rapid response safety interventions

Nearly 50 arterial streets and hundreds of residential streets had speed limits lowered

Over $27 million in federal funds to help increase the scale and scope of work

Over the next two years, TPW plans to focus on expanding its safety engineering projects to decrease the risk of severe crashes. Since the start of 2023, 26 intersections are going through various stages of scoping or design. It will also be looking at systemic countermeasures such as left-turning calming treatments, retroreflective backplates and signal timing changes. Lastly, there are six corridors and more than a dozen intersections that will be part of street lighting projects.

You can read the full report regarding Vision Zero here.