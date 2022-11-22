Vigil planned for Colorado shooting victims as Austin leaders speak out

Five people were killed Saturday night when a gunman opened fire at a Colorado Springs queer bar.

AUSTIN, Texas — One local business is inviting the Austin community to come together to honor the five lives lost to a shooting at a queer bar in Colorado over the weekend.

The Little Gay Shop is hosting the vigil at its shop located at 828 Airport Blvd. on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

"Times like this remind us that the only community looking out for us is our own," the shop wrote on Instagram. "Queer bars should be safe. Queer businesses should be safe. Schools, libraries, restaurants, should be safe. Stop the violence. Stop the hate. Stop guns. Our lives depend on it."

The shop is also donating 15% of its sales to survivors of the shooting at Club Q and its community. It also put out a public call for volunteers to join its safety team for the event, as well as mental health counselors to be on standby. The shop also asked guests not to bring bags of any kind.

Five people were killed and 18 were injured after a 22-year-old gunman opened fired with a semiautomatic rifle inside the Colorado Springs club on Saturday night. He was quickly subdued by patrons that were described as "heroic," and then arrested by police and taken to the hospital for unspecified injuries.

Reports state a handgun and additional ammunition magazines were also recovered, and that one patron who was visiting the club with his family was able to grab the shooter's handgun and hit him with it, pinning him down until officials arrived.

The shooter is now facing five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury. As of Monday, the charges remained preliminary.

The Colorado Springs Police Department identified the five deceased as following:

Daniel Aston (he/him)

Kelly Loving (she/her)

Ashley Paugh (she/her)

Derrick Rump (he/him)

Raymond Green Vance (he/him)

Both the Austin Police Department and Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk have since released statements sharing their condolences and support with the community of Colorado Springs.

The City of Austin also recently released new information about improvements to Austin's response to hate.

Jason Alexander, Cronk's chief of staff, released a memo on Nov.16 to the mayor and city council providing a response to a resolution that directed the city manager to collaborate with local community groups to identify and implement improvements to the city's response to hate.

This memorandum addressed questions from the community group ATXKind that was sent in an email to the city manager in February of this year. And, since the start of the year, city staff members have met regularly with representatives of the grassroots organization formed by Jewish women in the wake of recent anti-Semitic incidents to collaborate on and address the action items in the resolution.

The resolution calls for the City of Austin to strengthen its efforts to protect residents and victims of hate and to prosecute and curb hate acts in partnership with nonprofit organizations, other governmental organizations, and area education partners.

Equality Texas, a statewide political advocacy organization that advocates for the LGBTQ+ community, also put out a statement.

"An unapologetic reproach of hate requires all of us. We have to meet the urgency of this moment, and get pissed off. We can lead with love and joy, but we have a right to be angry, because apathy does not win battles – action does,” said Ricardo Martinez of Equality Texas.

