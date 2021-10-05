Austin Veteran Arts Festival coming later this month

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is gearing up to host several events this fall as part of the Austin Veteran Arts Festival (AVAFest).
Multiple City departments will be involved in the fest, including exhibits, presentations and virtual experiences focused on veteran suicide awareness and unifying veterans with their community through art.
Austin Parks and Recreation will be helping with the following events:
- Asian American Resource Center - “Filipino-American Navy” featuring Photographer Sherwin Rivera Tibayan. On display Oct. 11- Dec. 24 | Virtual artist talk on Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. Click here for exhibit information. Watch here.
- Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center – Community Altars for Day of the Dead Honoring Latino Veterans. On display Oct. 15- Nov. 27. View the exhibit.
- The Old Bakery & Emporium – Art Heals Wounds: An Exhibit featuring a performance by muralist, Raul Valdez. On display Oct. 16- Nov. 13 | Performance Oct. 16 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Click here for exhibit information.
- To Serve: A Virtual Exhibit Honoring Veterans in Austin Municipal Cemeteries (feat. through Oakwood Cemetery Chapel). Click here for exhibit information.
- “Navigating Memory”: A Virtual Exhibit Featuring Chip Belton (feat. through George Washington Carver Museum). On display Oct. 8-Nov. 20. Click here for exhibit information.
- To Be Seen: A Virtual Exhibit Celebrating Veterans or Active Service Members (feat. through Dougherty Arts Center). On display Oct. 15- Nov. 27. Click here for exhibit information.
The Austin Public Library will also be collaborating with the Veterans Suicide Prevention channel, allowing veteran authors to introduce themselves and promote their books. To register for the AVAFest Veterans Book Fair, contact sharon.herfurth@austintexas.gov by Oct. 15. A date is to be determined.
"The purpose of AVAFest is to promote and support Veterans in the arts. Many Veterans struggle with mental health issues and/or seeking treatment," the City of Austin said in a press release. "The Austin Veteran Arts Festival aims to help heal through Art Therapy, an approach that allows people to express themselves in a nonverbal and non-threatening way that potentially helps individuals to understand themselves and their issues better."
