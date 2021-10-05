Austin Veteran Arts Festival coming later this month

The City of Austin will host several events for the festival this fall.

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is gearing up to host several events this fall as part of the Austin Veteran Arts Festival (AVAFest).

Multiple City departments will be involved in the fest, including exhibits, presentations and virtual experiences focused on veteran suicide awareness and unifying veterans with their community through art.

Austin Parks and Recreation will be helping with the following events:

The Austin Public Library will also be collaborating with the Veterans Suicide Prevention channel, allowing veteran authors to introduce themselves and promote their books. To register for the AVAFest Veterans Book Fair, contact sharon.herfurth@austintexas.gov by Oct. 15. A date is to be determined.

"The purpose of AVAFest is to promote and support Veterans in the arts. Many Veterans struggle with mental health issues and/or seeking treatment," the City of Austin said in a press release. "The Austin Veteran Arts Festival aims to help heal through Art Therapy, an approach that allows people to express themselves in a nonverbal and non-threatening way that potentially helps individuals to understand themselves and their issues better."