City of Austin modifies underpass cleanups as many are still dealing with impacts of winter storms

Beginning on Wednesday, the City will clean up multiple locations. However, there will be some changes.

AUSTIN, Texas — Since 2019, the City of Austin has contracted out crews to remove trash underneath more than 60 underpass locations around the city.

However, after last week's winter storm, the City said it will modify the cleanups this week since many people have not yet been able to return to their campsites.

The City said the following changes will be made:

Crews will only remove obvious trash and waste from sidewalks and roadway areas

No cleaning will occur near tents or any place where people may be camping/have camped in order to prevent accidental removal of personal items

Locations for trash and waste that residents want removed will be established and communicated to people living in these locations

No clothing or food will be removed

If crews are unsure if an item is trash or waste, it will not be removed

It said there is a "critical need to provide waste removal service to ensure the health and safety of residents in these locations."

According to the City, crews are in the process of telling people at the locations about the changes ahead of the cleanings. During the cleanings, the City said it does not remove people and it posts notices at least three days in advance.

As for next week's cleanings, the City said it will monitor the more than 60 spots and then decide what services are needed in the future.