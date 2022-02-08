Young Austin detectives solve mysteries

It all started with the mystery of a missing H&M receipt. Now, these tweens are on a mission to crack some unsolved mysteries from their South Austin neighborhood.

AUSTIN, Texas — A pair of Austin detectives are looking to help solve mysteries.

In a South Austin neighborhood, an Axios journalist came across this sign posted to a telephone pole: "intrepid tween detectives … the investigators who solve your mysteries."

The flyer posted a phone number and prompted people to text the "Bouldin Creek Investigators" for help solving your case.

Naturally, the reporter did some digging of his own. The "Bouldin Creek Investigators" turned out to be none other than 9-year-old Maddie Baehr and 10-year-old Louisa Haynes.

"We really like solving crimes, any kind of cases, and we decided we want to put that to good use," Baehr said.

What are some cases these sleuths have cracked, you ask?

"People have problems that need solving that aren't huge deals like murder mysteries that people might not want to go to the police for," Haynes told Axios.

Here is one case they have solved thus far: Haynes' mother lost her $112 receipt for some H&M clothes she wanted to return. The dynamic duo were able to retrace their steps from the windy day at The Domain and found the coveted document.

They were also able to identity two other kids who sent and received "a weird sticky note" found in the library which ominously said "let's move on to Plan B."

As they garner more experience in the field, Baehr and Haynes are charging $5 to take on a case. Baehr and Haynes clued Axios into one of their next cases on the docket: a cross-light button "that makes a horrible clacking noise and could be demonic."

