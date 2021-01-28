Austin-Travis County extending eviction moratorium to April 1

Both entities have provided resources for those at risk of facing eviction in the future.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, Travis County Judge Andy Brown and Austin Mayor Steve Adler announced that the eviction moratorium in Austin-Travis County will again be extended, this time to April 1.

The moratorium on residential evictions was enacted as a result of COVID-19 and has been extended multiple times over the last several months as the pandemic continues. It has protected people who cannot pay rent and has allowed them to remain in their homes.

As previously reported, Travis County has online resources for tenants facing eviction. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office also has a brochure for Evictions and Lease Terminations. An extensive description of tenant rights in Travis County can be found through the Travis County Law Library and Self-Help Center.

In addition, the Austin Tenant's Council offers counseling to prepare for and understand the eviction process, including reviewing the notices tenants have received and assisting tenants with preparing for court if necessary. This service has a Spanish option.

The City of Austin has passed a Tenant Relocation Assistance ordinance to make sure landlords provide appropriate and timely information to tenants in the event of the demolition of a multifamily building of five or more units, rezoning, or the redevelopment of a mobile home park. For more information about the ordinance and requirements, visit the Tenant Relocation Assistance Policy website.

"As our community continues to have the fewest pandemic-related evictions and COVID-19 deaths amongst the big cities in Texas, it is clear these measures are saving lives," Brown said Thursday.

"Today, Judge Brown and I join President Biden’s commitment to prevent evictions nationally, in the interest of public health," added Adler. "We are extending our local eviction protections until April 1, 2021. We will continue to find ways, such as rental relief funding, to keep Austinites safe in their homes and ease the financial burden on landlords. We call on the state and federal governments to help us make additional relief available so that we can continue to save lives and protect our local economy."

According to a press release from the mayor's office, recent research suggests that evictions have been associated with hundreds of thousands of additional COVID-19 cases in cities without protections. And data from the Princeton University Eviction Lab shows that U.S. cities with additional protections for renters saw far fewer evictions filed during the pandemic. Adler said Austin leads big cities across Texas in lowest pandemic related evictions, and has some of the fewest filings in the nation.

Since March 15, 2020, Austin had 818 filings, Fort Worth had 11,841 filings and Houston had 22,357 filings.