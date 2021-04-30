Austin-Travis County extend eviction protection orders with modifications

The orders have again been extended, this time to Aug. 1 – with some changes.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin and Travis County leaders announced Friday that they will again be extending their eviction orders, this time through Aug. 1.

However, this time the orders will also include some modifications to address the backlog of unpaid rent some Austin landlords may have accrued.

Starting on June 1, landlords will no longer be prohibited from filing a Notice of Eviction if their tenant has unpaid rent for five or more months and has exhausted all of their rental assistance remedies.

“We have used these eviction protections as an important tool to keep our community safe and housed as part of our COVID-19 response,” said Travis County Judge Andy Brown. “We now have additional significant investments in rental assistance for tenants and landlords, and this modified order encourages our community to apply for rental assistance before someone can be evicted.”

“The orders Judge Brown and I have each signed still prevent many evictions. They also incentivize connecting eligible landlords or tenants to City and County rental assistance programs," added Austin Mayor Steve Adler. “These eviction protections have helped us keep many people in their homes during this pandemic.”

To view the City of Austin's order, click here. To view the Travis County order, click here.