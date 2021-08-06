Austin-Travis County's eviction moratorium ends Aug. 1. Here are resources to help those in need

On June 1, Austin landlords were allowed to start filing for evictions on tenants with five or more months of unpaid rent and have exhausted all assistance options.

AUSTIN, Texas — More than 4 million people in America say they fear being evicted or foreclosed upon in the coming months, according to two studies released last week.

The studies came as a federal eviction moratorium is set to expire on June 30.

In April, Austin and Travis County leaders extended local eviction orders through Aug. 1, but with modifications to the order that allowed landlords to file a eviction notices as of June 1. This was to address the backlog of unpaid rent Austin landlords had accrued.

The order allowed landlords to file a Notice of Eviction if their tenant has unpaid rent for five or more months and has exhausted all of their rental assistance remedies.

“We have used these eviction protections as an important tool to keep our community safe and housed as part of our COVID-19 response,” Travis County Judge Andy Brown said in April. “We now have additional significant investments in rental assistance for tenants and landlords, and this modified order encourages our community to apply for rental assistance before someone can be evicted.”

Despite the ability for landlords to issue eviction notices, the Austin City Council on June 10 approved several items (77, 78 and 91) it says will provide rental assistance to keep Austin families from being evicted through the end of the year.

These joint Items provide $42 million in additional rental assistance to Austin residents.

Item 77 states:

Approve a resolution adopting the American Rescue Plan Act Spending Framework and authorizing the City Manager to make the necessary allocations.

Approved as amended

Item 78 states:

Approve an ordinance amending the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Financial Services Department Operating Budget Special Revenue Fund (Ordinance No. 20200812-001) to appropriate an amount not to exceed $49,400,000 from the U.S. Department of Treasury, available through the American Rescue Plan Act, for municipal purposes related to the Coronavirus disease outbreak and recovery efforts.

Item 91 states:

Approve an ordinance amending the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 General Fund Emergency Reserve Fund (Ordinance No. 20200812-001) to appropriate an amount not to exceed $20,000,000 for the Relief of Emergency Needs for Tenants (RENT) Rental Assistance Program; and relating to coordinating with Travis County on rental assistance programs.

The $42 million is made up of about $35 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan and about $7 million in local funds (Item 77, 78 and 91).

Those looking for rental assistance can find more information at the links below: