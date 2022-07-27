x
Pedestrian killed after being struck by train in North Austin

The incident occurred around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, ATCEMS said.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS reported to the scene of a fatal collision in which a pedestrian was hit by a train Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 2:40 p.m. at 9000 Research Blvd.'s northbound service road.

The adult patient was receiving CPR but was later pronounced deceased on scene.

Traffic delays will impact the area, officials said.

A traffic surveillance image shared by the Austin Transportation Department showed a Capital Metro passenger train stopped at the scene. We have reached out to CapMetro for a statement.

No other information is available at this time.

