Pedestrian killed after being struck by train in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS reported to the scene of a fatal collision in which a pedestrian was hit by a train Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 2:40 p.m. at 9000 Research Blvd.'s northbound service road.

The adult patient was receiving CPR but was later pronounced deceased on scene.

A train vs pedestrian crash has the US 183 northbound frontage road closed near Burnet. Expect delays and consider alternate routes. #ATXtraffic pic.twitter.com/dKVTVCrwwR — ATX Transportation (@austinmobility) July 27, 2022

Traffic delays will impact the area, officials said.

A traffic surveillance image shared by the Austin Transportation Department showed a Capital Metro passenger train stopped at the scene. We have reached out to CapMetro for a statement.

No other information is available at this time.

FINAL Train vs Pedestrian Collision at 9000 Research Blvd Svrd Nb: #ATCEMSMedics have obtained a deceased on scene pronouncement of an adult patient. Expect #ATXTraffic closures in the area. Avoid if possible. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) July 27, 2022