Teenager hospitalized after collision with parked car in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS reported to a crash scene involving a collision between a parked car and bicycle on West Live Oak Street, a tweet announced Thursday afternoon.
A teenager was said to be underneath the vehicle. An earlier tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS said "CPR instructions [were] being given," but a final tweet on the incident said they were not currently conducting CPR.
The victim was taken to St. David's South Austin Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. No other information is available at this time.
