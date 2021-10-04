Austin-Travis County now sending 'accessible' emergency alerts in American Sign Language and English voice and text

The Accessible Hazard Alert System was designed for the deaf, blind, hard of hearing or deaf and blind communities.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County residents can now receive emergency alerts in American Sign Language.

The Accessible Hazard Alert System (AHAS) program will send messages in ASL and in English voice and text to subscribers. AHAS was designed for the deaf, blind, hard of hearing or deaf and blind communities.

The City of Austin announced the system’s launch in a press release Monday. The City’s Office and Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) and the Travis County Office of Emergency Management are partnering with Deaf Link for the service.

Program users will be able to receive the emergency alerts on video and internet capable devices. Computers cell phones, smart phones, tablet computers and wireless Braille readers will work, according to the press release.

The alerts will tell residents “information about the emergency and what actions to take.”

Individuals can register by texting "AHAS" to 737-241-3710 or by filling out this form online.

“The City of Austin and Travis County realize how essential it is for the community to have access to critical live-saving information before, during, and after emergencies,” Juan Ortiz, director of the City of Austin HSEM Office, said in the release. “The Accessible Hazard Alert System allows us to reach another part of our community that we can inform and protect during a crisis or other emergency events."

“We are grateful to be able to partner with an organization like Deaf Link who share our commitment to community preparedness,” Eric Carter, chief emergency management coordinator for the Travis County Office of Emergency Management, said in the release. “Preparedness information should be available to everyone, and AHAS helps us achieve that goal by helping reach the deaf, blind, hard of hearing, and deaf and blind community to ensure all communities take action when needed.”

AHAS is able to send messages before, during and after emergencies and disasters to those who are registered.

September was National Preparedness Month. The City said all residents need to continue taking the appropriate steps toward being emergency prepared as the month came to a close.