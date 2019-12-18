AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video is about traffic deaths in Austin.

On Wednesday afternoon, Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a vehicle rescue with Hays County authorities in the 12700 block of Ranch Road 1826 in southwest Austin that left two people dead.

Initial reports said there were four vehicles involved, but Hays County later advised there were only two. A call for the Shock Trauma Air Rescue was canceled after the second person was pronounced dead.

ATCEMS said Hays County authorities pronounced two people dead on the scene and had three patient refusals.

According to ATCEMS, drivers should expect extended traffic delays in the area.

