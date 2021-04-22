One killed in motorcycle crash on I-35 in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle Thursday afternoon.
According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the collision occurred around 12:07 p.m. near 5800 N. I-35 southbound near U.S. 290.
One person died on the scene of the crash. Initial reports indicate the crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle.
The Austin Fire Department and Austin Police Department also responded. Officials said to expect closures and to avoid the area if possible.
No further information was immediately available.
