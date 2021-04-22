One killed in motorcycle crash on I-35 in Austin

Officials said the crash occurred near 5800 N. I-35 southbound.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle Thursday afternoon.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the collision occurred around 12:07 p.m. near 5800 N. I-35 southbound near U.S. 290.

One person died on the scene of the crash. Initial reports indicate the crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle.

The Austin Fire Department and Austin Police Department also responded. Officials said to expect closures and to avoid the area if possible.

No further information was immediately available.

FINAL #ATXTrafficFatality 5800 N IH 35 SB: #ATCEMSMedics have obtained a Deceased On Scene pronouncement of one patient. Expect closures in the area for law enforcement investigation. EMS no longer on scene. No further information is available. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) April 22, 2021