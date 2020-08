East Third Street near the I-35 frontage road is shut down.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department are working to help get someone stuck on the top of a crane down.

East Third Street near the Interstate Highway 35 frontage road is shut down as first responders handle the situation.

KVUE's Bryce Newberry is at the scene.

Happening now: @ATCEMS & @austinfiredept working to help someone stuck on a crane down. E 3rd St near I-35 frontage road. Avoid the area as emergency responders have the area blocked off. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/Ezdhgh069E — Bryce Newberry (@Bryce_Newberry) August 31, 2020

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.