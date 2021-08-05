I-35 and US 183 closures coming this week for flyover reconstruction

Alternating main-lane closures will occur nightly from Sunday to Thursday.

AUSTIN, Texas — More closures are coming to the Interstate 35 and US 183 area as TxDOT makes progress on the reconstruction of a new flyover.

Alternating main-lane closures will occur nightly in both directions of the highways for the reconstruction of the northbound I-35 to northbound US 183 flyover. The closures are slated for Sunday through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Traffic will detour to the frontage roads during these closures. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. each day.

Road signs have already been placed in the area to remind drivers of the upcoming closures. TxDOT asks travelers to be patient and remain aware when driving through the area.