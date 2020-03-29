AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police detectives are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday morning at FM 973 at Pearce Lane, near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS), emergency units began responding at around 5:20 a.m. Sunday. At 5:40 a.m., ATCEMS medics received a "deceased on scene" pronouncement of one patient. Austin police said the victim was a 45-year-old man.

Police said the other vehicle remained on-scene and the driver was transported to St. David's South Austin with non-life-threatening injuries.

APD detectives are continuing to investigate the crash.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

