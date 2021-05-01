Austin tourism group's recommendations include using hotel tax funds for gondolas

As Austin hotels make a comeback, City leaders will soon make decisions on how to use tax dollars generated from the tourism industry.

AUSTIN, Texas — A report released by an Austin parks and environment working group includes recommendations on how to use hotel tax dollars to promote tourism, and among them include proposed transportation projects that could potentially fund gondolas.

A subsection of the report includes recommendations on how to use hotel occupancy tax (HOT) funds to develop a transportation system to transport tourists from their hotels to attractions across the city. Proposed projects in this category include options like gondolas, shuttles or ferries that don't primarily serve the general public.

Other recommendations the group listed include using HOT funds for:

"advertising and conducting solicitations and promotional programs to attract tourists and convention delegates or registrants to the municipality or its vicinity."

"the encouragement, promotion, improvement, and application of the arts, including instrumental and vocal music, dance, drama, folk art, creative writing, architecture, design and allied fields, painting, sculpture, photography, graphic and craft arts, motion pictures, radio, television, tape and sound recording, and other arts-related to the presentation, performance, execution, and exhibition of these major art forms."

"the acquisition of sites for and the construction, improvement, enlarging, equipping, repairing, operation, and maintenance of … visitor information centers."

"the historical restoration and preservation projects or activities or advertising and conducting solicitations and promotional programs to encourage tourists and convention delegates to visit preserved historic sites or museums."

"the signage directing the public to sights and attractions that are visited frequently by hotel guests in the municipality."

According to a report from the Austin Monitor, the Austin Tourism Commission unanimously approved the report from the working group, which was created in February to research ways to address park needs in order to direct the Parks and Recreation Department's budget. The commission also reportedly voted to ask the Austin City Council and other city staffers to consider the working group's recommendations during the annual budget negotiations.

To view the full list of recommendations, click here.