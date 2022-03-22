National Weather Service traveling to 4 areas in Central Texas to survey damage from storms

The teams are focusing on four different areas in Central Texas that got significant damage.

AUSTIN, Texas — After tornadoes were confirmed and reported across Central Texas on March 21, the National Weather Service is stopping at several areas in the Austin area to assess the damage.

The severe weather threat has ended in Central Texas and moved east. Now, the NWS teams are traveling to four different areas to determine whether tornadoes touched down and how strong they were.

No deaths have been reported in Central Texas after the tornado outbreak was reported, which Gov. Greg Abbott described as miraculous.

Team one starting damage assessment in Round Rock, Texas after tornado touches down

One of the teams is going to be in Round Rock, Texas. That team will start in Round Rock and move northeast toward Hutto and Taylor, Texas, in Williamson County.

One Round Rock woman is thankful after she says her neighbors pulled her from the rubble of her home following the storm.

Team two starting damage assessment in Jarrell

Another team will start in Jarrell, Texas, to assess the damage, where photos have surfaced of damage to different structures. Then, that team will head to Elgin, Texas, where videos of rotation has been reported.

On May 27, 1997, the small town of Jarrell, Texas, was forever changed when a tornado touched down and took 27 lives. We're fortunate that we have been able to report that no lives have been taken in this 2022 storm.

Watch KVUE's 2017 documentary, which aired on the 20th anniversary of the 1997 Jarrell tornado:

Team three starting damage assessment in Granger

The third team is going to start in Granger, Texas, where KVUE's radars went offline on Monday during the storm. That team will then move southwest.

Team four starting damage assessment in Seguin

The fourth team will assess damage in Seguin, Texas, which is just south of KVUE's viewing area. That team will then move east, likely into Caldwell County where we've seen reports of tornado damage in the Luling area.