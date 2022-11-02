x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Austin officials confirm 3rd deadly motorcycle crash in 9 hours, 4th in 48 hours

The third crash was a hit-and-run on Interstate 35.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on Interstate 35 near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard early Friday morning.

The Austin Police Department told KVUE that both the upper and lower decks on the northbound side are closed after a motorcycle and another vehicle crashed just after 3 a.m. Friday.

APD said the driver of the vehicle left the scene.

According to officials, this was the third deadly crash involving a motorcycle in nine hours and the fourth in 48 hours. Austin-Travis County EMS said the other crashes occurred on northbound Ed Bluestein Boulevard at around 8 p.m. Thursday and on northbound Research Boulevard at around 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

No additional information on any of those crashes is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Terry Turner's indictment raises questions about self-defense law in Texas

Bastrop ISD student has missed school for a month because of a bus driver shortage

Can you get omicron twice? Austin infectious disease doctor weighs in

Home Slice Pizza ranks No. 4 on Yelp's list of Top 100 pizza places in the U.S.

In Other News

Austin officials confirm third deadly motorcycle crash in 9 hours