Austin officials confirm 3rd deadly motorcycle crash in 9 hours, 4th in 48 hours

The third crash was a hit-and-run on Interstate 35.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on Interstate 35 near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard early Friday morning.

The Austin Police Department told KVUE that both the upper and lower decks on the northbound side are closed after a motorcycle and another vehicle crashed just after 3 a.m. Friday.

APD said the driver of the vehicle left the scene.

With the newest crash this morning, @ATCEMS says they have responded to three deadly motorcycle crashes in the past 9 hours and four in the past 48 hours.



Whether you are driving a car or on a motorcycle, be safe out there and pay attention on the roads❤️@KVUE — Conner Board (@ConnerBoard) February 11, 2022

According to officials, this was the third deadly crash involving a motorcycle in nine hours and the fourth in 48 hours. Austin-Travis County EMS said the other crashes occurred on northbound Ed Bluestein Boulevard at around 8 p.m. Thursday and on northbound Research Boulevard at around 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

No additional information on any of those crashes is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.