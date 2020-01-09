Theft suspect dies after Bastrop County crash; 2 deputies injured

Officials said the suspect became combative when deputies arrived on scene and Tasers were deployed.

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — An Austin vehicular theft suspect has died after crashing a stolen car in Bastrop County, according to officials.

The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office said a motorist witnessed the crash on State Highway 290 around 10:28 a.m. on Tuesday. The caller stated it veered off the road and crashed through a fence, landing in a nearby field. The sole occupant was reportedly ejected.

When sheriff's office officials arrived on scene, the driver was located near the vehicle. The vehicle had been reported stolen a day earlier.

Officials said the suspect became combative and deputies deployed their Tasers. Additional units arrived on scene and took the suspect into custody.

The sheriff's office said two deputies were injured as they attempted to arrest him. Because the suspect was ejected from the car during the crash, EMS was called to treat him as well as the deputies.

During treatment, the suspect appeared to have difficulty breathing. CPR was initiated and medics called for air transport. He was then taken to the Austin Heart Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:49 p.m.

Officials are not identifying the suspect until next of kin is notified. However, the sheriff's office said he is a convicted felon and registered sex offender, and narcotics paraphernalia was discovered in the vehicle.

The two initial deputies making the arrest have been placed on administrative leave and an outside law enforcement agency has been asked to investigate the incident.