AUSTIN, Texas — Austin is one of the best places for great music, tasty food and now... to get married?

A new study claims Austin is now one of the best places in the country to get hitched!

The Austin area ranked 10th in the U.S. for places to get married, according to WalletHub.



The study took a look at the number of bridal shops and wedding planners in the area and the affordability of wedding venues.

But, one iconic wedding venue spot in the U.S. may not be as popular as it used to be. Las Vegas ranked second on WalletHub's study behind Orlando, Florida.

