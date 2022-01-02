TxDOT pretreating roads ahead of expected winter weather

For the latest roadway conditions, go to DriveTexas.org.

AUSTIN, Texas — Crews with the Texas Department of Transportation are preparing Central Texas roads ahead of an Arctic front that is expected to drop temperatures below freezing and potentially bring widespread rain and a few storms.

The State's transportation department tweeted Tuesday it was preparing the roads for the expected cooldown.

According to the KVUE Storm team, as of Feb. 1, the highest likelihood of freezing rain and sleet causing travel issues looks to be across the Hill Country just west of Interstate 35.

Even when wintry weather isn't a guarantee, it's important to remember how to stay safe on the roadways in the event of ice, sleet or even snow. There are some extra precautions drivers can take when they get behind the wheel. We put together some tips here for driving in cold, icy conditions if you need to travel.

For the latest roadway conditions, go to DriveTexas.org.

Crews are pretreating roadways in central Texas today ahead of the next round of winter weather. If you see the trucks, please keep a safe distance. For the latest roadway conditions, go to https://t.co/XPQlukV6P7 #TXWX #ATXtraffic #BeSafeDriveSmart pic.twitter.com/4ditVNJ46Q — TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) February 1, 2022

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Paul Livengood on social media: Facebook | Twitter