Newly renovated Waterloo Park in Downtown Austin nearing completion

The park's grand opening has been pushed to late summer because of pandemic concerns, according to reports.

AUSTIN, Texas — Renovations to Austin landmark Waterloo Park, which has been closed to the public since 2011, are all but essentially finished.

The reimagined Waterloo Park will feature 11 acres of greenspace, 1.5 miles of hike-and-bike trails and a 5,000-capacity outdoor amphitheater that will host around 35 shows a year with top artists.

The park's grand opening has been pushed to late summer because of pandemic concerns, according to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

The project between 12th Street and 15th Street is the result of years of planning and a joint effort with the City of Austin and the Waller Creek Conservancy.

A spokesperson for the park said other features and amenities will include:

Custom-crafted “European” playscapes, including a 25,000 pound stone slide

Concessions, spots for local food trucks and restrooms

Lighting such as puck lights in handrails and downlights throughout to illuminate the park in the evening

Heritage tree canopies and seating under shade trees (five heritage trees relocated and nearly 500 new trees added)

Four green roofs and multiple rain gardens

The addition of 62,000 new plants (170 different species)

An “S” bridge that snakes down to the park

Man-made hills.

Waterloo Park’s great lawn will provide nearly 38,000 square feet of fresh Latitude 36 Bermuda Grass, selected for its ability to withstand the heavy foot traffic of community events at the Moody Amphitheater.

Underneath the grass are three different types of soil layered on top of six inches of sand, designed “to resist the compaction that will inherently come from chairs, most pits or people jumping up and down during live performances.”