Water restored, boil water notices rescinded for majority of customers, Austin officials say

AUSTIN, Texas — In a press conference Monday afternoon, local leaders gave an update on the impact of the recent severe weather on City of Austin residents, utilities and services, as well as recovery efforts.

Austin Water officials said water service has been restored to its customers but there may be a few isolated pockets associated with water main repairs. Austin Water said it has rescinded the boil water notice for everyone except far northwest and far southwest customers.

Austin Water said its biggest remaining task is repairing water main breaks. The utility company said it is repairing 40 to 50 broken water lines a day, its water plants are running well and are producing abundant amounts of water and Austin Water is not concerned with pressure problems. More than 20 crews are working 24 hours a day to repair broken water mains, officials said.

Emergency food is being distributed at the Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex in East Austin, City officials said. If you aren't able to make it there, you can call 211. Residents needing to reach out for repairs to their homes should call 311.

After the week's long storm, Austin Public Health announced Sunday it was resuming COVID-19 operations, which were suspended during the outages.

