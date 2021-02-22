Austin's emergency water distribution started bumpy, but finished smooth

Thousands of Austinites received much needed cases of water for drinking and bathing.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Sunday, Travis County and the City of Austin opened 10 emergency water distribution sites.

The line to get a case of water stretched down the road at Austin Community College Pinnacle location.

"What time did you get here," asked KVUE's Daranesha Herron.

"About 8:15 [a.m.] but again there is no water so we aren't moving," said Jerome Cubin, as he waited in line.

Water distribution was expected to start at 9 a.m. at the ACC Pinnacle Campus, but the cases of water didn't arrive until a little before 11 a.m.

One case of water was distributed to every vehicle at the drive-thru. Without the luxury of having drinking water come out of their faucets, the community is leaning heavily on the 10 distribution sites from the City.

"Do you all have running water at least," asked KVUE's Daranesha Herron.

"No, said Cubin.

"How long has it been," asked Herron.

"Four days," Cubin replied.

Liz Ibarra was also waiting at the front of the water distribution line.

"If we don't get water maybe today, I will just get a hotel," said Ibarra.

A boil water notice was issued in Austin on Wednesday, Feb. 17. On Friday, many saw people in Houston and Dallas receiving bottled water from their City's distribution sites.

Herron asked Austin Mayor Steve Adler why was the City so behind.

"I'm not sure the answer to that question," said Adler. "We will process that later. I know that we couldn't find water to buy here in the state. So, we actually had to go to Florida and Mississippi and Alabama to get it. I was talking to the mayor of Houston yesterday and he said that their initial orders came from the stockpile for their sports teams that didn't have any fans this year and tons of water available. We didn't have that kind of opportunity available to us. So I think after the fact, we'll know better. But we've been out trying to source water from all over."

While mayor Steve Adler and the city process that, Ibarra, like many others, is trying to process being in the COVID-19 pandemic while also dealing with a water crisis.

"There is a little bit of getting into this depression and your like oh my God, when is this going to be over, but I am staying positive," said Ibarra.

The is asking people who have running water to conserve it as much as possible.

All 10 water distribution sites are expected to reopen at 9 a.m. on Monday.

Distribution begins at 9 a.m. Monday at the following sites:

Austin Community College: Pinnacle Campus (7748 Highway 290 West, 78736)

Nelson Field (7105 Berkman Dr., 78752)

Onion Creek Soccer Complex (5600 E. William Cannon Dr., 78744)

Roy G. Guerrero Park (400 Grove Blvd, 78741)

ACC Highland Mall Parking Lot (E. Highland Mall Blvd, 78752)

Garrison Park (6001 Menchaca Rd., 78745)

Lakeline Station (13625 Lyndhurst Blvd, 78717)

Walnut Creek Park (12138 N. Lamar Blvd, 78753)

Zilker Park (2301 Barton Springs Rd., 78746)

Anderson High School (8403 Mesa Dr., 78759)