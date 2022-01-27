Scammers spoofing City of Austin phone numbers to trick utility customers

The scammers trick people by calling and telling them their utility bill is past due and that their utilities will be shut off if they don’t immediately pay.

AUSTIN, Texas — City officials say Austin utility customers are reporting phone calls they received from scammers who are spoofing several City of Austin phone numbers, including 311.

City officials said in a press release Wednesday that since Jan. 1, at least 200 City of Austin utility customers reported receiving scam calls. Fourteen customers have paid nearly $13,000 to scammers.

According to the release, the scam artists continue to trick people by calling and telling them their utility bill is past due and that their utilities will be shut off if they don’t make an immediate payment.

City officials said the scammers are using a variety of tactics that include:

Masking City of Austin phone numbers or using other numbers that come across caller ID as “COA” or “Austin City"

Telling customers that payment systems at local grocery stores haven’t been working and they are now months behind on utility bills

Telling customers that City of Austin payment systems haven’t been working and they are now months behind on utility bills

Directing customers to buy pre-paid credit cards to make an immediate payment over the phone

Sending customers a text with a QR code and asking them to go to specific stores to make payments using the code. In one case, the scammer stayed on the line with the customer and sent her several QR codes until one worked

Preying on both English and Spanish-speaking customers

Officials ensured customers that the City of Austin Utilities does not call residential customers with cut-off deadlines. However, commercial customers may receive a courtesy call two days prior to a scheduled cut-off for non-payment. Additionally, the City said its utility department will never ask for credit card or wire transfer information over the phone. The City also said it will never demand immediate payment in person with cash, gift card, Bitcoin or by QR code.

If you receive a call like this, the City advises you to hang up and dial 311 or 512-974-2000 and report the incident immediately. Anyone who has received such a call or email and is uncertain of their account status can also call the Utilities Customer Contact Center at 512-494-9400.

Payments can be made online at COAUtilities.com, in-person at walk-in centers or authorized payment sites or by mailing it to: City of Austin Utilities - Payment Processing, P.O. Box 2267, Austin, TX 78783-2267.

For more information on how to protect yourself from impostor utility scams, Visit austinenergy.com or utilitiesunited.org.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Paul Livengood on social media: Facebook | Twitter