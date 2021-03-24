Summer camp in Central Texas is underway. But is it safe?

Many camps plan to open this summer, but they are making some changes to keep children safe.

AUSTIN, Texas — Summer camp is a tradition kids look forward to every year, and as camps prepare for the summer, families can expect the experience to look different.

The YMCA is one of those popular institutions that parents rely on when kids are out of school but still have to go to work.

"When I say these kiddos are ready to get back to normalcy, they are ready to get back to camp. They are ready to be kids again," said Laura Arredondo, the vice president of communications for the YMCA of Greater Williamson County.

Multiple camps in Central Texas told KVUE registration is picking up fast.

The YMCA of Greater Williamson County's enrollment is already 35% higher compared to years before the pandemic, according to Arredondo.

Leaders at other Central Texas camps said they are experiencing similar registration loads already.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Camp Association (ACA) have both stated there are safe ways for camps to operate this summer, both indoors and outdoors.

The guidance involves wearing masks, social distancing, not sharing the same items for activities, sanitizing surfaces and keeping small groups the same throughout the summer.

Texas has lifted its mask mandate, but for now, Arredondo said they are continuing to enforce them whenever possible.

"Right now, we're staying within those guidelines. So at this point, we have the small groups and we're trying not to mix them as long as we can," Arredondo said. "Outdoor groups that are playing sports ... they don't have to wear a mask. But indoors right now, we're still requiring that we wear masks."

While the camp is adjusting its rules, Arredondo said they will still have most of the same activities and camp will feel similar to the past years.

Parents who KVUE's Tori Larned spoke with said they feel safe sending their child back to camp.

"We feel pretty good about that with COVID because they are in open air. They are not on top of each other in a stuffy building," said Chris Treadway, who enrolled his daughter, Margot, at the YMCA of Greater Williamson County's Twin Lakes camp.

Treadway believes the camp teaches his daughter great life skills, including teamwork and how to work through conflict. He said it is also a great way for her to socialize and exercise after a tough year.

Camps across the U.S. had a tough time last year, too. The American Camp Association found that 82% of overnight camps and 40% of day camps across the nation closed because of the coronavirus.

That does not mean camp is right for everyone.

It is up to each family to make the decision depending on what is best for them, but as the countdown to summer begins and vaccines continue to roll out, many kids are itching to jump back in the lake and have a fun summer.

Visit a camp's website to view their specific COVID safety protocols. Most places are listing them.