Police, City leaders say they're not reopening Sixth Street to traffic on weekends

Leaders said in a City memo Monday they would not reopen Sixth Street to traffic on the weekends due to the high volume of pedestrians and narrow sidewalks.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police and City leaders said they will not reopen Sixth Street to traffic on the weekends, according to a City memo released Monday.

Earlier this year, the City came up with a strategy aimed at making Downtown Austin safer following an uptick in crime. In a resolution passed by council in July, they explained that complex factors have led to escalating incidents of gun violence and illegal acts on Sixth Street, so policy solutions to address this issue must be multi-faceted.

In the City memo released on Monday, the APD and City of Austin leaders said they would not reopen Sixth Street to traffic because there are too many people and the sidewalks are not big enough to handle the foot traffic.

Other action items mentioned in the memo included: adding more lighting and allowing businesses to utilize parts of the sidewalks and streets. Leaders said in the memo that they have identified spots where lightning could be improved and plan to conduct another study to identify other areas.

The City also plans to launch pilot programs intended to allow businesses to expand on certain nights.

