One dead in crash along State Highway 71, ATCEMS says

The crash involved a semi-truck, officials said.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: This story was incorrectly updated to reflect a Statesman report that the identity of the victim as a former Westlake football player. The Statesman also corrected this mistake.

One person died Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 71 near Spicewood, according to officials.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said the crash happened in the 20400 block of State Highway 71 between a car and a semi-truck. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, ATCEMS said.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said all lanes of State Highway 71 at Haystack Cove were shut down due to the crash. TCSO said drivers could use Bee Creek Road and Bob Wire Road to get around the closure.