Live blog: Downtown Austin protests enter fifth straight day

AUSTIN, Texas — Tuesday, June 2, marked the fifth straight day protesters descended on Downtown Austin to rally against police brutality and stand up against racial injustice.
The protests have been the public's response to the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Michael Ramos in Austin. Floyd died in police custody last week, and Ramos died after an Austin police officer fired his rifle at him in late April.
9:30 p.m. – Pattrik Perez is live outside the APD headquarter, where protesters just ran away from the building:
9 p.m. – Luis de Leon is live outside the Capitol:
8:50 p.m. – KVUE's Luis de Leon, Pattrik Perez and Hank Cavagnaro are all in the field at the Texas Capitol, where protesters are gathered. Many are chanting.
7:40 p.m. – Protesters had split into two major groups, one at the Capitol and one at APD headquarters. At APD HQ, a six-year-old chatted with an officer.
7:15 p.m. – KVUE's Molly Oak captured a sign language conversation between a demonstrator and a police officer.
4:39 p.m. – Protesters are on the move, with a few still at APD headquarters, KVUE's Molly Oak reports.
4:10 p.m. – The crowd is growing outside of Austin Police headquarters. Officers are speaking with protesters.
3:19 p.m. – A group of protesters is outside of Austin Police headquarters.
Monday night's protests remained peaceful, with police joining the crowd for conversations with protesters. Some officers were also seen embracing and shaking the hands of protesters. KVUE's Molly Oak captured the moments APD officers marched arm in arm with demonstrators. You can watch our live coverage of Monday's protests here.
Austin Police Chief Brian Manley also held a virtual press conference Monday regarding police officers shooting protesters over the weekend with non-lethal rounds. In his conference, Manley said police were currently investigating three instances, one where a man suffered critical injuries, one where a teenage boy was seriously injured and one where a pregnant woman was hurt.
Protesters began gathering at the Capitol Sunday around noon despite the Austin Justice Coalition canceling its march. KVUE's Mari Salazar reported that an altercation near City Hall led to APD firing rounds of rubber bullets. Some pepper spray was also deployed, and Interstate 35 was shut down twice on Sunday. The first occurrence led to APD clearing I-35 by using smoke devices and CS gas. A Target store in Capital Plaza was also looted Sunday, according to APD. Aside from these few instances, the sense of the protests throughout Austin for the day remained generally peaceful. You can watch our live coverage of Sunday's protests here.
Saturday was a full day of planned protests in Downtown Austin. Friday evening, unplanned protests broke out outside the APD headquarters.
