Live blog: Downtown Austin protests enter fifth straight day

AUSTIN, Texas — Tuesday, June 2, marked the fifth straight day protesters descended on Downtown Austin to rally against police brutality and stand up against racial injustice.

The protests have been the public's response to the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Michael Ramos in Austin. Floyd died in police custody last week, and Ramos died after an Austin police officer fired his rifle at him in late April.

Live updates:

9:30 p.m. – Pattrik Perez is live outside the APD headquarter, where protesters just ran away from the building:

Pattrik Perez KVUE is live at APD headquarters where protesters just ran away from the building.

9 p.m. – Luis de Leon is live outside the Capitol:

Luis de Leon has a live look outside of the Texas State Capitol in Downtown Austin.

8:50 p.m. – KVUE's Luis de Leon, Pattrik Perez and Hank Cavagnaro are all in the field at the Texas Capitol, where protesters are gathered. Many are chanting.

The crowd outside of the capitol at 8:41. As of right now a calm atmosphere. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/0FaBTJ9bw2 — Luis de Leon (@LuisdeLeon15) June 3, 2020

Here’s a look at the crowd currently at the state Capitol. People have now started chanting “Say (what’s) his name, George Floyd” @KVUE pic.twitter.com/SY7sraMM5t — Hank Cavagnaro KVUE (@HcavagnaroKVUE) June 3, 2020

Protesters are currently in front of the Texas State Capitol, chanting, “Hands up! Don’t shoot.” They’re also asking the DPS troopers to “take the knee.” @KVUE pic.twitter.com/jKCWPTzO9x — Pattrik Perez (@PattrikPerez) June 3, 2020

7:40 p.m. – Protesters had split into two major groups, one at the Capitol and one at APD headquarters. At APD HQ, a six-year-old chatted with an officer.

On the other side of the building, this 6-year-old just chatted with an @Austin_Police officer. Before he and his family left, he saluted them. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/IYBEhswozo — Molly Oak (@MollyAndAMic) June 3, 2020

7:15 p.m. – KVUE's Molly Oak captured a sign language conversation between a demonstrator and a police officer.

4:39 p.m. – Protesters are on the move, with a few still at APD headquarters, KVUE's Molly Oak reports.

Protesters are on the move, with a few still at APD headquarters. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/4lzyqg4rgM — Molly Oak (@MollyAndAMic) June 2, 2020

4:10 p.m. – The crowd is growing outside of Austin Police headquarters. Officers are speaking with protesters.

Crowd is growing outside of @Austin_Police headquarters. Officers are speaking with protesters. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/QG2vxSiRxt — Molly Oak (@MollyAndAMic) June 2, 2020

Conversations continue: police talking with protesters outside of APD headquarters. KVUE's Molly Oak is live.

3:19 p.m. – A group of protesters is outside of Austin Police headquarters.

Previously:

Monday night's protests remained peaceful, with police joining the crowd for conversations with protesters. Some officers were also seen embracing and shaking the hands of protesters. KVUE's Molly Oak captured the moments APD officers marched arm in arm with demonstrators. You can watch our live coverage of Monday's protests here.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley also held a virtual press conference Monday regarding police officers shooting protesters over the weekend with non-lethal rounds. In his conference, Manley said police were currently investigating three instances, one where a man suffered critical injuries, one where a teenage boy was seriously injured and one where a pregnant woman was hurt.

Saturday was a full day of planned protests in Downtown Austin. Friday evening, unplanned protests broke out outside the APD headquarters.