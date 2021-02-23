Certain people will not lose power for non-payment

The Public Utility Commission of Texas ordered electrical services providers to not disconnect for non-payment.

AUSTIN, Texas — Those living in retail electrical services areas will not be disconnected for non-payment on their electric bill. Retail electric providers are in deregulated places where a customer can pick a provider.

The Public Utility Commission of Texas ordered an “immediate suspension of disconnections for non-payment.” This applies “until further notice.”

Also, retail electric providers must offer deferred payment plans if requested.

”Every day a new rock is being turned over where we find things that have to be done and in my opinion must be done,” DeAnn Walker, PUC Chairman said Feb. 21 in a public meeting.

The order does not apply to cooperatives or municipally-owned providers.

The PUC is investigating what led to the widespread power outages in the state last week.