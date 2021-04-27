City seeks public comment on Austin Police Department's use of force

Analysis from a January report of APD policies revealed that there are many areas to improve safety for both Austin police officers and community members.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Office of Police Oversight (OPO) has developed a survey and will host a series of events to collect feedback from the community on recommendations to update Austin Police Department (APD) policies related to the use of force.

The OPO is holding virtual meetings on the following dates:

April 28

May 12

May 19

May 26

Austin residents can access the survey on the City's website here. Every meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on each respective date.

These meetings come after the City's police review commission heard feedback on the Austin Police Department's use of force at a town hall last week. The "8 Can't Wait Town Hall" virtual event was hosted by the Community Police Review Commission, a group of 10 unpaid volunteers who were appointed by the city manager to oversee the police department, make recommendations and listen to the community.

One of the commissioners said last week's town hall came at a good time considering recent police shootings in the area.

“In the wake of recent officer-involved shootings, the questions about when and how Austin police officers use force have never been more important," said Commissioner Sukyi McMahon in a written statement.

In January 2021, OPO published a report outlining the results of its review of APD policies, research of use of force best practices around the nation, and a series of APD policy change recommendations. OPO’s analysis of APD policies revealed that there are many areas to improve safety for both Austin police officers and community members.

Now, OPO is requesting community input on the proposed recommendations to improve those areas.

“The survey and community meetings are an opportunity to include the voices of those most frequently and directly impacted by police policies and practices in this process,” said Farah Muscadin, director of the Office of Police Oversight. "We want to hear their experiences and ideas as we work with APD to revise policies so they reflect our collective values and needs."

After the public's feedback has been gathered, OPO said it will create a report on the findings and send the results to the city manager, city council and the Austin Police Department.