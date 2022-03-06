Officer shoots, kills person amid nearby shooting investigation at Austin motel

The APD said it is unknown if the two incidents are connected.

AUSTIN, Texas — An officer shot and killed a person after police responded to a motel shooting, the Austin Police Department (APD) confirmed Sunday.

The APD said a shooting happened at approximately 2:54 p.m. in the 7100 block of North Interstate Highway 35 at a Motel 6. Police said it's unknown whether the shooting happened in the hotel parking lot or one of the rooms. The APD said someone took the victim to the hospital.

While police were investigating the motel shooting call, the APD said it was notified at approximately 4:46 p.m. from officers on scene that there had been an officer-involved shooting at the 7-Eleven just north of the Motel 6. The APD said it is unknown if the two incidents are connected.

KVUE has sent a crew to the scene. We will update this story once we learn more information at the press conference scheduled later tonight.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

🚨 APD is on scene of an Officer-Involved Shooting (OIS) in the area of 7114 N. IH-35 service road southbound.

Media: Stage at the Burger King located at 7105 North IH-35 service road. Media briefing TBD. Updates to follow. -PIO80 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) March 6, 2022

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube