Protester sues Austin police officer, City of Austin over use of force during Black Lives Matter protests in May

The suit alleges that an APD officer shot the man with a less-lethal round while he was following police commands to disperse from I-35.

AUSTIN, Texas — Another person who participated in the Black Lives Matter protests in May has filed a lawsuit against an Austin police officer and the City of Austin.

The lawsuit alleges that an unidentified Austin police officer shot Sam Kirsch in the face with what APD called "less-lethal rounds" while Kirsch was peacefully protesting on Interstate 35. The suit alleges that this unnamed officer shot Kirsch while he was following police commands to disperse and after Kirsch had stopped protesting and had already left the highway.

The lawsuit also claims that the City mishandled the situation by "failing to investigate or attempt to deter further misconduct by Officer Doe and other police." The suit said Kirsch spoke about the events from May 31 at a June 4 city council meeting, where Police Chief Brian Manley and assistant chiefs were reportedly in attendance. According to the lawsuit, the APD denied knowing anything about Kirsch or his injury on July 2.

Finally, the suit alleges that the City caused severe injuries in the usage of these less-lethal rounds after allowing the stockpile to expire – which the suit said caused the rounds to harden – and armed the police with the rounds for the demonstrations.

In late October, the APD placed two additional officers on paid administrative duty following investigations into nine protest-related incidents.

Several protesters were injured during the first weekend of protests from May 30 to May 31, including a 20-year-old man who was mistakenly hit in the head by a beanbag round. Another injured protester recently filed a lawsuit against the department.

After the protests, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said the use of beanbags for crowd control has been discontinued at the department.

KVUE has reached out to the City of Austin and the Austin Police Department for comment.