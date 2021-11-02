x
Austin police chase stolen fire truck for nearly an hour and a half

KVUE spoke with a tow truck driver from San Antonio who witnessed the chase.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police spent nearly 90 minutes chasing after a stolen fire truck in the late evening hours of Wednesday into early Friday morning. 

The chase started at approximately 11:45 p.m. Wednesday near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Guadalupe Street, according to officials. It ended in Jarrell at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Thursday. 

KVUE spoke with a tow truck driver from San Antonio who witnessed the chase. 

"I started noticing police cruisers started to ... constrict the highway down ... there was a hill in front of me," the tow truck driver told KVUE. "Once I came over the hill, I'd seen the firetruck with several cruisers behind it."

He also said the fire truck and debris – including oxygen tanks, fire extinguishers, hoses, etc. – damaged the roadways. No one was hurt in the incident and the driver of the stolen fire truck was arrested.

