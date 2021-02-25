x
Austin police need help finding missing 71-year-old

Charles Lee Younger, 71, has medical conditions that create a concern for his welfare, APD said.
Credit: Austin Police Department
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department needs the public's help finding a 71-year-old man who went missing Wednesday afternoon in East Austin.

The APD said Charles Younger was last seen at approximately 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, leaving his apartment – located in the 9300 block of E. U.S. Highway 290 – on foot. The APD said a missing person case was reported at 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25.

Younger, who is 6 foot 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 235 pounds, has medical conditions that create a concern for his welfare, APD said. He was last seen wearing a black beanie, black leather jacket, green slacks and blue sneakers with white soles.

The APD said Younger was also carrying a black, “pelican-type" case. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.  

