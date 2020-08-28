Austin police looking for missing 60-year-old man with high-risk medical condition

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a 60-year-old man with a high-risk medical condition last seen on Thursday in North Austin.

APD said Tommy Husband was last seen near Pecan Drive and Oak Plaza around 8 p.m. Police describe Husband as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 150 pounds with gray hair. Husband was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt, blue jeans and dark sneakers, according to APD.